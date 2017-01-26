Marvel assembling Avengers games with Tomb Raider, Deus Ex developers

Up Next Robots, video games, sci-fi: The perfect VR film for geeks

Stand by to take control of Marvel's Avengers. Marvel has announced a new series of games starring the assemblage of superheroes -- but before you get too excited, they won't arrive until at least 2018.

Marvel announced the series of games will lead with something called "The Avengers project". The games will be produced in partnership with Square Enix, Crystal Dynamics, and Eidos Montreal.

Square Enix is the publisher best known for the venerable Final Fantasy series. Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal are subsidiary development studios best known for Rise of the Tomb Raider and the recent Deus Ex games, respectively.

The announcement is tagged with the hashtag #Reassemble. A teaser video shows the abandoned tools of the various Avengers, including Thor's hammer, Captain America's shield and Bruce Banner's broken glasses.

Marvel initially revealed some vague hints about the Avengers project on YouTube, but seems to have now deleted those notes. The text suggested the games will be "designed for gamers worldwide and will be packed with all the characters, environments, and iconic moments that have thrilled longtime fans of the franchise". Marvel also promised an original story that will "introduce a universe gamers can play in for years to come".

Details will be announced next year, according to the deleted text.

In the meantime, Marvel has loads of stuff in the pipeline: "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2", "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and "Thor: Ragnarok" will all be in movie theatres this year, followed by "Black Panther", "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Ant-Man and Wasp" in 2018. "Captain Marvel" and more sequels are slated for 2019.

On TV, "Legion" debuts in February, with another as-yet-untitled X-Men-related TV show also in the works. While details are still under wraps, showrunner Matt Nix told us the show will be "more intimate" than the X-Men movies, focusing on characters who aren't X-Men.

