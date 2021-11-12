Marvel announces Hawkeye Disney Plus spin-off show focusing on Echo

The Marvel Studios' original series Hawkeye hasn't even aired yet, but it's already getting a spinoff. Marvel Studios and Disney Plus announced at Friday's Disney Plus Day that Alaqua Cox will star in the upcoming Marvel original series Echo, focusing on the comic-book superheroine. Cox will introduce Echo in an episode of Hawkeye. Hawkeye premieres on Disney Plus on Nov. 24.

Echo, whose real name is Maya Lopez, is a Native American who is deaf, as is Cox, the actress who will play her. Cox also has a prosthetic leg.

The Echo character may be best known as a supporting character in the Daredevil universe. She often is seen with a white handprint over her face, which refers to a bloody handprint left on her face when she was a child and her father was murdered.

In September, Cox shared an Instagram video of herself lifting weights to train for the role, writing, "I can now dead lift more than my body weight."

No release date for Echo has been announced.