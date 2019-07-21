Marvel announces Blade, starring Mahershala Ali, at Comic-Con 2019

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ BLADE with Mahershala Ali. pic.twitter.com/mtrDBy5OV0 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

Marvel Studios went wild and revealed its Phase 4 movie lineup at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 this Saturday, but still managed to come up with one big surprise: a new version of Blade, starring Mahershala Ali, is also on the way.

At this point we have little info other that Ali's casting. Most likely Blade will be a cinematic release but it is possible it may appear on Disney Plus.

It's been a while since Blade has had any screentime. The last time we saw him he was being played by Wesley Snipes. Blade's return is a timely one.

No release date was announced. But others like Black Widow (May 1, 2020), the Eternals (Nov. 6 2020), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Feb. 12, 2021), Doctor Strange: In The Multiverse of Madness (May 7, 2021) and Thor: Love and Thunder (Nov. 5, 2021) all now have concrete dates.

It's going to be a big couple of years for Marvel and Disney.