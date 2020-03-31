Marvel and DC grind to a halt due to coronavirus lockdown

Sony Pictures

Both Marvel and DC have delayed their April 1 comic releases due to the coronavirus outbreak. Following distributor Diamond's decision to stop shipping print comics to retailers last week, the two major publishers opted to stop or cut back on their digital releases as well, as previously reported by CNET sister site Comicbook.com.

"As you know, unfortunately there will not be any new print titles available at your shops this week. Marvel will also not be releasing any new comic book titles digitally on April 1," Marvel President Dan Buckley said in a statement to retailers that was shared with CNET.

DC didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment.