You don't need Doc Brown and a DeLorean to get a pair of futuristic Nike Mag shoes. Auction house Prop Store is putting a set of Marty McFly's iconic kicks from "Back to the Future: Part II" up for bid next month.

The shoes are not quite as spry-looking as when the film was released in 1989, but it's fun to get a good look at the prop. Note the textured blue-flecked foam sole coming up around the shoe, the LED lights in the heel and the glowing Nike logo on the ankle straps.

The self-lacing action seen on film involved a bit of movie magic, so don't expect these prop shoes to tighten themselves.

"Several versions were created in order to achieve the various special-effects requirements for the self-lacing sci-fi shoes; this pair is a light-up walk-around version," the auction description says.

Prop Store's live auction takes place on September 26 in London. The auction of "600 original props, costumes and rare production material lots" also includes a C-3PO special effects head from "The Empire Strikes Back" and Jack Nicholson's Joker costume from "Batman," according to the site. Bidders can register now and place proxy bids online starting September 1. The Prop Store expects the Nike Mag shoes to sell for up to $46,000 (£35,000, AU$58,000).