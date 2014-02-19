Martin Scorsese, Jonah Hill join Fallon in dissing hashtags

The Tonight Show/YouTube screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

Once something becomes a mania, you have to combat it with the biggest guns you can find.

In Jimmy Fallon's case, the biggest gun he could find last September was Justin Timberlake.

Together, they attacked #hashtagmania with all the gusto and fearlessness of missionaries.

But now that he's of the "Tonight Show," Fallon needs to find greater canons for his quest to diminish the presence of hashtags in every social media post.

At first, you might imagine that he'd not succeeded. For all he could muster on Wednesday night was Jonah Hill. A fine actor, to be sure.

But if the blight of the hashtag is to be exterminated, the job needs someone with a little more loftiness than a Hill.

Yes, Hill tried hard. And yes, he's been nominated for an Oscar. But that's not enough.

Wait, there's a knock on the door. Who is it? Martin Scorsese?

It is, indeed. With just one line, he tried to offer a modest perspective on this whole hashtag obsession.

It's true that modest perspective hasn't always been the forte of certain Scorsese movies. This time, he's in and he's departed.

#funny? You tell me.