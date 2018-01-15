Martin Luther King Day celebrated in Google Doodle

Google

Monday is Martin Luther King day in the US, and Google has created a special Doodle to celebrate the life of the civil rights activist.

This year's Doodle features an illustration of a young girl sitting on her father's shoulders in a crowd. Created by guest artist, Cannaday Chapman, in collaboration with the Black Googlers Network, the young girl is depicted as being enthralled by Martin Luther King Jr's words.

"I would like people to remember that current events and our actions today will shape the future generations of tomorrow," said Chapman in an interview with Google about the Doodle. "What kind of example do we want to set for our children and our children's children?"