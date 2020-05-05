Martha Stewart's entire enameled cast iron cookware line is 30% off at Macy's

Deal Savings Price





Right now, Martha's entire line of enameled cast iron cookware is 30% off at Macy's, making it an ideal time to add something special to your collection -- or even better, pick up a gift for mom. We emphasize the "entire line" because we're not talking just two or even three pieces. This cast iron cookware line is more than 10 deep, with a huge range of sizes and colors to match your existing motif.

From Dutch ovens -- perfect for Sunday stews and loaves of sourdough -- to smaller cocottes and casseroles and even a few enameled cast iron skillets, it's all on discount at Macy's. If you don't have any sturdy enameled cast iron in your arsenal, this limited-time sale would be a good excuse to snag a piece or two. Here are a few favorites from the Martha Stewart Enameled Cast Iron Cookware Collection, on sale at Macy's. Bonus: All orders over $25 ship free.

Macy's An enameled cast iron Dutch oven is one of the most versatile pieces of cookware you can own. Cast iron retains heat incredibly well making it ideal for roasting, braising or baking bread. Enameled finish means it will be as easy to clean as anything in your cookware cupboard. This 6-quart unit is a great size for just about any recipe and the Dutch oven comes in a range of colors to choose from.

Martha Stewart 4-quart cast iron Dutch oven: $56 You save $14 Macy's The 4-quart Dutch oven is a better pick if you're not consistently feeding large groups. Still plenty big enough to braise brisket or lamb shanks but more easily stored than its big brothers, the 6- and 8-quarters. Also makes a good home for casseroles, stuffings and other sides come holiday hosting.

Macy's To have the joy of summer and all its charred, grill-marked goodness year-round, you'll need a sturdy stovetop griddle. Enameled cast iron is the way to go and this a very solid price for one. The grill comes in three colors and measures 11 inches long for all your burgers, steaks, veggies, chicken and fish.