Martha Stewart and Guy Fieri take John Krasinski's Zoom cooking requests

Some Good News/YouTube

Some Good News is up to its fifth episode -- and the good news, celebrities and heartwarming segments haven't slowed down. This week saw John Krasinski call in cooking greats Martha Stewart, Guy Fieri and David Chang to plate up some delicious (looking) treats for his virtual potluck. (Skip to 8:18)

While Stewart took on pierogi dumplings, Fieri pulled together a "dynamite" sandwich and Chang stirred up a creamy chicken dish. In a twist, all the recipes were provided by Some Good News viewers.

As for drinks, Stanley Tucci, Krasinski's brother-in-law, popped by to make everyone's new favorite drink: a quarantini, this version involving multiple shots of vanilla and orange vodka.

What will next week's episode bring? More lovely surprises no doubt.