Martha Stewart and Guy Fieri take John Kransinski's Zoom cooking requests

Quarantinis, pierogis and Dynamite sandwiches are on the menu for Some Good News' virtual potluck. Episode 5 is a home cook's dream.

Another week, another heartwarming episode of Some Good News.

 Some Good News/YouTube

Some Good News is into its fifth episode -- and the good news, celebrities and heartwarming segments haven't slowed down. This week saw John Krasinski call in cooking greats Martha Stewart, Guy Fieri and David Chang to plate up some delicious (looking) treats for his virtual potluck. (Skip to 8:18)

While Stewart took on pierogi dumplings, Fieri pulled together a Dynamite sandwich and Chang stirred up a creamy chicken dish. In a twist, all the recipes were provided by Some Good News viewers.

As for drinks, Stanley Tucci, Krasinski's brother-in-law, popped in to make everyone's new favorite drink: a quarantini, this version involving multiple shots of vanilla and orange vodka.

What will next week's episode bring? More lovely surprises no doubt.

