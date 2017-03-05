Marshmallow Peeps Oreos are turning tongues -- and poop -- pink

Marshmallow Peeps: They're just one letter away from Marshmallow Poops.

After the new Marshmallow Peeps-flavored Oreos came out in late February, their sparkly pink filling started to do more than simply brighten up grocery-store shelves.

Some cookie consumers discovered that Peeps Oreos deliver a few colorful side effects. Apparently the food coloring that makes the filling so shockingly bright also can leave its mark on tongues and uh, toilets.

Oreo's parent company, Mondelēz International, told BuzzFeed that the unicorn-style color changes are harmless and temporary, noting that "This is common with brightly colored products such as ice pops, gelatins and drink mixes, as well as with certain fruits and vegetables, including beets and cranberries."

People were sharing photos of their pink tongues on social media, but we're not even going to look to see if they're sharing photos of the other pink changes.

Had the peep Oreo's. They definitely dyed my tongue pink but they were so good. A post shared by Tye DeVore (@bipolarbear210) on Mar 2, 2017 at 9:13pm PST

As for the cookies themselves, consumers are delivering mixed reviews. Some love the bright pink cream-vanilla cookie combo, even mixing it into other dishes.

But others think these were two great tastes that should've stayed far away from each other.

