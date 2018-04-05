Get Marshall's Major II Bluetooth headphones for $63

Editors' note: CNET's Cheapskate, Rick Broida, is taking some well-deserved time off today, but he'll be back soon! In the meantime, the CNET team is pitching in with with some suggested bargains of our own. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!
Often the best time to get a deal on a product is when a company releases a new product that's destined to take its place.
When it comes to Marshall headphones, the new product is the Marshall Mid ANC, a recently released on-ear wireless noise-canceling model that retails for $270. The Marshall Mid ANC is a superior headphone to the older Marshall Major II Bluetooth. But I've spotted the Major II Bluetooth selling for $63 on Amazon from a few different sellers. Originally that headphone listed for $150.
The Marshall Major II Bluetooth isn't the greatest headphone, but it's a decent wireless on-ear headphone that features pretty tight bass and overall well-balanced sound. No, it's not worth $150, but at $63, it's a good deal -- so long as you're OK with on-ear headphones.
Some Amazon customers have complained about getting possible knockoffs from certain sellers. This can be a problem on Amazon. If you want to be safe, Marshall is selling the Major II Bluetooth on its website for $79. It's also selling the wired Major II headphone for $49 (it lists for $119).
If that headphone deal doesn't strike your fancy, here are a couple of bonus Amazon deals:
- Now that Sony's SRS-XB31 Bluetooth speaker has arrived, the SRS-XB30 is on sale for almost half off at $88. You can get a refurbished unit for as low as $54, which is probably the better deal. The newer XB31 has tighter bass, but a lot of people liked the SRS-XB30.
- Amazon's mini Echo speaker with a built-in screen shaves $20 off its list price of $130.
- If you're looking for a high-capacity external charger, RAVPower's 16,750mAh Portable Charger is down to $27.
