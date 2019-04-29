Airbnb beware: Marriott reportedly launching its own home-rental service

Marriott International

Marriott is looking to get in on the home-sharing business. The hotel chain plans to start a home-rental business to compete with Airbnb and other home-sharing services, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Marriott didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but the Journal reported that the company could unveil the first phase of its plan early next month. The move would make Marriott, the world's biggest hotel operator, the first major hotel company to create a US home-rental platform.

Airbnb, which has over 6 million listings worldwide, has progressively moved into the hotel business over the past couple of years, including acquiring Hotel Tonight Inc. in March.

On Monday, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky was on CBS This Morning to talk about the company's future and its new documentary Gay Chorus Deep South, which is premiering at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival. (Editors' note: CNET is owned by CBS.)

"I think you'll think of Airbnb to plan your entire vacation at all price points and all geographies in the world," Chesky said. "So, we're going to combine where to go, what to do and how to get there all in one place. The whole end-to-end trip. Not just housing, not just homes."

Originally published April 29, 6:57 a.m. PT

