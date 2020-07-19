A new photo of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg surfing on his electric surfboard in Hawaii while wearing too much white sunscreen on his face made the rounds on Sunday.
It didn't take long for people to make the image into a hilarious meme.
When Zuckerberg decided to hang ten on his Efoil surfboard in Hawaii, he probably wasn't expecting a photo snapshot of his white face to make the rounds on social media.
Not surprisingly, fans made connections to Zuckerberg's white face to that of DC Comics villain the Joker, especially when the Joker (played by actor Cesar Romero) surfed in a vintage Batman TV episode.
"Was trying to think of who Mark Zuckerberg surfing reminded me of, and then it came to me," one person tweeted on Sunday.
Other people compared Zuckerberg's white face to Star Trek's humanoid android Data. Another person tweeted, "Mark Zuckerberg really keeps looking more like Data from Star Trek."
While other fans saw the ghost from Spirited Away when they looked at Zuckerberg's white face.
Other people compared Zuckerberg's surfing look to characters from Avatar: The Last Airbender, Point Break, The Island of Doctor Moreau, Halloween, and Mrs. Doubtfire, just to name a few.
Here are some of our favorites.
Mark Zuckerberg's white sunscreen face has already been transformed into a meme
