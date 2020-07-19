Mark Zuckerberg's white sunscreen face has already been transformed into a meme

Screenshot by Queenie Wong/CNET

A new photo of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg surfing on his electric surfboard in Hawaii while wearing too much white sunscreen on his face made the rounds on Sunday.

It didn't take long for people to make the image into a hilarious meme.

When Zuckerberg decided to hang ten on his Efoil surfboard in Hawaii, he probably wasn't expecting a photo snapshot of his white face to make the rounds on social media.

Was trying to think of who Mark Zuckerberg surfing reminded me of & then it came to me pic.twitter.com/ybue3Prbkr — Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) July 19, 2020

Not surprisingly, fans made connections to Zuckerberg's white face to that of DC Comics villain the Joker, especially when the Joker (played by actor Cesar Romero) surfed in a vintage Batman TV episode.

"Was trying to think of who Mark Zuckerberg surfing reminded me of, and then it came to me," one person tweeted on Sunday.

Mark Zuckerberg really keeps looking more like Data from Star Trek. pic.twitter.com/Eqtc1uLJ9b — ((Fitzy)) 🐝 (@TheFknLizrdKing) July 19, 2020

Other people compared Zuckerberg's white face to Star Trek's humanoid android Data. Another person tweeted, "Mark Zuckerberg really keeps looking more like Data from Star Trek."

No one has ever seen Mark Zuckerberg and the ghost from Spirited Away in the same room, just saying pic.twitter.com/RZ54gjcHJz — Brent Peabody (@brent_peabody) July 19, 2020

While other fans saw the ghost from Spirited Away when they looked at Zuckerberg's white face.

Other people compared Zuckerberg's surfing look to characters from Avatar: The Last Airbender, Point Break, The Island of Doctor Moreau, Halloween, and Mrs. Doubtfire, just to name a few.

Here are some of our favorites.

Mark Zuckerberg out here trying to help Aang defeat the Fire Nation. pic.twitter.com/xWVW5f3yuF — Carter (@CarterJCamann) July 19, 2020

"Look at it, Johnny. Look at it! This is a once in a lifetime opportunity, man. Just let me go out there, let me get one wave before you take me. One wave. I mean where am I gonna go, man?" pic.twitter.com/rjKMu7Sm5q — David Milner (@DaveMilbo) July 19, 2020

Mark Zuckerberg with too much sunscreen on looks like he's wearing one of those shitty Michael Myers masks you find at Party City pic.twitter.com/7E2DbdUtv6 — Dr. Wolfula 🌕 (@DoctorWolfula) July 19, 2020

Mark Zuckerberg lmao pic.twitter.com/hunlPgVkm6 — Space Bagel (@Space_B4G3L) July 19, 2020

There's a fresh career just waiting for Mark Zuckerberg. pic.twitter.com/o56fyyiLCY — Ivica Milarić (@filmzadanas) July 19, 2020

legend has it that every summer, Mark Zuckerberg (aka the Mime Surfer) attempts to catch a wave and until he does, his restless spirit will wander the earth for all eternity pic.twitter.com/7JBpLAzcds — Born Miserable (@bornmiserable) July 19, 2020