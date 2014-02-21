CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

The Latest New Products Must-See
Mobile

Mark Zuckerberg's MWC keynote: Join us Monday (live blog)

On the first day of the 2014 Mobile World Congress, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers a keynote address. Tune in at 9 a.m. PT.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg won this round over Google.

The HTC First, the first (and thus far only) phone to ship with Facebook Home, is less than a year old and yet is all but forgotten. Needless to say, that big push at a "Facebook phone" was something of a flop, but Mark Zuckerberg hasn't let that stop him or his mobile aspirations. The company's recent Paper release has been met with rave reviews, and of course there's that Whatsapp acquisition...

What's next on the docket? Let's find out from the man himself, who will be keynoting this year's Mobile World Conference in Barcelona. We'll be there live, and you can join in the fun here:

CNET's live coverage of Mark Zuckerberg's MWC Keynote

Tune in at the following times:

  • Sydney: 04:00 (Tues)
  • Singapore: 01:00 (Tues)
  • United Kingdom: 17:00
  • New York: 12:00
  • San Francisco: 09:00

Related stories

Mobile World Congress 2018
Next Article: 'Minority Report' gesture control is about to get very real