Mark Zuckerberg's MWC keynote: Join us Monday (live blog)

The HTC First , the first (and thus far only) phone to ship with Facebook Home, is less than a year old and yet is all but forgotten. Needless to say, that big push at a "Facebook phone" was something of a flop, but Mark Zuckerberg hasn't let that stop him or his mobile aspirations. The company's recent Paper release has been met with rave reviews, and of course there's that Whatsapp acquisition...

What's next on the docket? Let's find out from the man himself, who will be keynoting this year's Mobile World Conference in Barcelona. We'll be there live, and you can join in the fun here:

Tune in at the following times: