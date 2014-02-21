Mark Zuckerberg's MWC keynote: Join us Monday (live blog)

The
What's next on the docket? Let's find out from the man himself, who will be keynoting this year's Mobile World Conference in Barcelona. We'll be there live, and you can join in the fun here:
CNET's live coverage of Mark Zuckerberg's MWC Keynote
Tune in at the following times:
- Sydney: 04:00 (Tues)
- Singapore: 01:00 (Tues)
- United Kingdom: 17:00
- New York: 12:00
- San Francisco: 09:00
