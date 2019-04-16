James Martin/CNET

Facebook reportedly used its massive trove of user data as leverage in deals it struck with outside companies -- granting access to some partners and denying it to competitors and rival apps.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg oversaw the social network's efforts to control competitors by treating user data as a "bargaining chip," according to an NBC News in-depth report on Tuesday.

NBC said it obtained roughly 4,000 leaked Facebook documents, mostly from 2011 to 2015. The documents, which reportedly stem from a court case between Facebook and app developer Six4Three, include emails, chat logs, presentations, spreadsheets and meeting summaries, according to NBC News. Some documents were previously released by the UK Parliament as part of its investigation into the Cambridge Analytica data scandal, NBC News said.

The documents show Facebook considered several ways that third-party apps could compensate it for access to user data, according to NBC News, including ad spending, data sharing and direct payments. The company reportedly decided to grant access to partners that spent money on Facebook or shared their own data, as well as sharing data with app developers considered personal friends of Zuckerberg.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment but has said in previous statements that it has never sold access to user data.