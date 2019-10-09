CNET también está disponible en español.

Mark Zuckerberg to talk to Congress about Facebook's Libra cryptocurrency on Oct. 23

Zuckerberg is headed back to D.C.

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is headed back to Washington DC.

Zuckerberg will testify before the US House Committee on Financial Services on Oct. 23, according to a post on the committee's website. The hearing will be called "An Examination of Facebook and Its Impact on the Financial Services and Housing Sectors" and will deal with Facebook's planned cryptocurrency, Libra.

In April 2018, Zuckerberg testified before committees in both the House and the Senate for a total of 10 hours over two days. He answered questions about Facebook's handling of user data, its privacy practices and the basics of how the social network operates.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

