Mark Zuckerberg to meet with organizers of Facebook ad boycott, report says

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg will meet with organizers of an ad boycott aimed at the social media platform over hate speech, Reuters reported Wednesday.

Civil rights groups including the NAACP, Color of Change and the Anti-Defamation League have launched the "Stop Hate for Profit" campaign and have a list of demands, including "Find[ing] and remov[ing] public and private groups focused on white supremacy, militia, antisemitism, violent conspiracies, Holocaust denialism, vaccine misinformation, and climate denialism," among nine others.

So far, big names like Coca-Cola, Ford, Target and Pfizer, pulling advertising from Facebook, hoping to bite into Facebook's roughly $70 billion in annual ad revenue.

