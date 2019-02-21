Chesnot / Getty Images

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is set to meet with UK Culture Secretary Jeremy Wright at the company's California headquarters on Thursday afternoon.

The meeting comes just days after a British government report slammed Facebook and other companies for "considering themselves to be ahead of and beyond the law" and accused Zuckerberg of "contempt" for the UK. The Facebook founder turned down multiple invitations to give evidence before a UK Parliament committee in 2018.

Wright, who is a member of the prime minister's cabinet, said in an emailed statement before the meeting that he wants tech giants to suggest "innovative solutions" to online security issues.

"I look forward to meeting Mr. Zuckerberg to discuss what more Facebook can do to help keep people safe on their platforms, as we prepare a new regulatory framework that will reinforce Facebook's and other tech firms' responsibility to keep us safe," he said in the statement.

The meeting is one of several Wright and Digital Minister Margot James are having in the US this week. They're also set to visit Twitter, Apple, Google, YouTube, Snap and Tinder.