The Harvard Crimson had some peculiar things to say Thursday about Mark Zuckerberg, a speaker and honorary graduate at the college's commencement ceremony.

The student publication had headlines that read: "Breaking: Mork Zinkletink Zonks all over the Internet" and "10 Websites that Merk Zuckerbook Stole From the Water Sports Boys". At first, it wasn't clear if it was an editorial prank or something more malicious.

In a statement to Gizmodo, Harvard Crimson President Derek Choi said that the website was altered by an unauthorized user. "We are currently working to repair the breach," Choi said. "We regret any inconvenience to our users and look forward to the rest of commencement."

But the weirdness doesn't stop there. Coincidentally, Buzzfeed reports, the closed captioning system, operated by Harvard, turned the livestream of the Facebook CEO's speech into gibberish.

Currently the Crimson's website seems back to normal, though all the "Mark Zoinkerburg" content is still visible in internet archives.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.