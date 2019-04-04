Mark Zuckerberg: Setting rules on political ads isn't Facebook's job

Aurelien Morissard/IP3 / Getty Images

Political opinions are all over Facebook, and the social network's looking for some help in dealing with that.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says it's a job for someone, or something, other than a private business to determine. He was responding to questions on the morning news program GMA about how best to handle political speech and advertising, and his suggestion that government step in with regulations.

"I think setting the rules around political advertising is not a company's job," he said in a segment that aired Thursday. "There have been plenty of rules in the past. It's just at this point they're not updated to the modern threats that we face. We need new rules."

But it's not clear, he said, that a private company ought to be making fundamental decisions about what constitutes political speech and how it should be regulated.

"That seems like something there should be a more democratic process about," Zuckerberg said.

It's a topic that's been much on the minds of Facebook's leadership and of social media watchers generally. Over the weekend, Zuckerberg published an op-ed in the Washington Post that urged government officials to take a more active role in setting standards for the handling of election-related content, both legitimate and ill-intentioned. That wasn't out of the blue. Facebook has been in the hot seat since 2016, when Russian entities meddled in the US elections, and even more so since the Cambridge Analytica scandal erupted.