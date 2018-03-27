Win McNamee / Getty Images

Mark Zuckerberg turned down an opportunity to come to London to give evidence in Parliament about Facebook's part in the Cambridge Analytica revelations in a letter sent by the company on Monday.

Zuckerberg said last week he would be happy to testify in front of Congress in the US. But the Facebook CEO will not be doing the same in the UK, according to the letter sent to Chair of the Digital, Media, Culture and Sport Committee Damian Collins.

In his place, Facebook offered up Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroefper or Chief Product Officer Chris Cox.

Collins wrote to Zuckerberg last week asking him to attend the committee in person as part of Parliament's ongoing enquiry into fake news. Facebook already provided evidence as part of the enquiry in a session in Washington DC in February, but Collins was left dissatisfied, accusing the company's representatives consistently understating risks and "misleading" the committee.

He requested further evidence following the revelations last week that up to 50 Million Facebook users' personal data had been misused as part of work done by data consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica, a company best known for its work on Donald Trump's election campaign.

"It is now time to hear from a senior Facebook executive with the sufficient authority to give an accurate account of this catastrophic failure of process," said Collins in his letter. "Given your commitment at the start of the New Year to 'fixing' Facebook, I hope that this representative will be you."

In spite of Zuckerberg's rejection of his invitation, Collins is still determined that the Facebook CEO should give evidence to the committee.

"We'd be very happy to welcome Mr Cox to give evidence," Collins on Tuesday in a statement during an evidence session. "However we would still like to hear from Mr Zuckerberg himself."

He would seek to clarify whether Zuckerberg could give still give evidence, either in person or via video link, he said.