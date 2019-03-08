The rollercoaster of Facebook's success and scandals means Mark Zuckerberg's security measures have grown in a big way over the years. but one rumor suggests there's a pretty drastic one near his desk.
Some Facebook employees whisper that he has a "panic chute," hidden in the conference room floor, leading directly to the parking garage of the company's Menlo Park, California headquarters, Business Insider reported Thursday, citing an unnamed source.
That same conference room also reportedly has bullet-resistant windows and a panic button.
Zuckerberg's security detail, which is apparently posted near his desk and wear civilian clothes to blend with the rest of the software engineers, can use it to get him out of the office in an emergency, it's rumored.
The report noted that Facebook's board approved a $10 million security allowance for the Zuckerberg family, after spending $7.3 million on Mark alone in 2017.
Facebook, which is doubling down on privacy, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
5G and foldable phones go big at MWC 2019: With international intrigue and a 5G coming-out party, this show doesn’t need the boost of a Samsung event.
Galaxy S10 Plus review: No doubt about it, the Galaxy S10 Plus is going to be one of the best Android phones of 2019.
Discuss: Mark Zuckerberg may have a secret escape passageway, report says
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.