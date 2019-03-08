Mark Zuckerberg may have a secret escape passageway, report says

Joan Cros/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The rollercoaster of Facebook's success and scandals means Mark Zuckerberg's security measures have grown in a big way over the years. but one rumor suggests there's a pretty drastic one near his desk.

Some Facebook employees whisper that he has a "panic chute," hidden in the conference room floor, leading directly to the parking garage of the company's Menlo Park, California headquarters, Business Insider reported Thursday, citing an unnamed source.

That same conference room also reportedly has bullet-resistant windows and a panic button.

Zuckerberg's security detail, which is apparently posted near his desk and wear civilian clothes to blend with the rest of the software engineers, can use it to get him out of the office in an emergency, it's rumored.

The report noted that Facebook's board approved a $10 million security allowance for the Zuckerberg family, after spending $7.3 million on Mark alone in 2017.

Facebook, which is doubling down on privacy, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.