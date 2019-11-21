Mark Zuckerberg had a quiet dinner with Trump at White House in October

James Martin/CNET

Mark Zuckerberg joined President Donald Trump for a previously undisclosed dinner at the White House in October, when the Facebook CEO was in Washington to testify before Congress about cryptocurrency Libra and got grilled over the social network's decision to not fact-check politicians' ads. Facebook confirmed that the meeting took place.

"As is normal for a CEO of a major US company, Mark accepted an invitation to have dinner with the President and First Lady at the White House," a company spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Facebook board member Peter Thiel -- one of Trump's highest-profile supporters in the tech industry -- was at the dinner as well, according to NBC News, which previously reported on the meeting.

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.