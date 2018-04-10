Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Mark Zuckerberg served as a punching bag on Capitol Hill.

For more than two hours, the Facebook CEO weathered slams from senators as he sat for the first of two sessions of Congressional testimony this week.

On Tuesday, Zuckerberg sparred with a joint hearing of the Senate's Judiciary and Commerce committees. More than a few of the lawmakers used their five minutes of question time to blast Facebook and its 33-year-old billionaire founder.

Zuckerberg's appearance on Capitol Hill, which continues on Wednesday at the House Energy and Commerce Committee, comes amid mounting political pressure over a widening data scandal involving Cambridge Analytica. The voter profiling firm acquired the data of 87 million Facebook accounts and reportedly used it during the Brexit vote and 2016 presidential campaign. The scandal informed many of the questions, laced with biting remarks that criticized the company's failure to protect private information on its massive social network.

Here are some of most stinging statements from the hearing:

Senator Dick Durbin, a Democrat from Illinois:

Mr. Zuckerberg, would you be comfortable sharing with us the name of the hotel you stayed in last night? Zuckerberg: Uhh... no. If you messaged anyone this week, would you share with us the names of the people you've messaged? Zuckerberg: Senator, no, I would probably choose not to do that. I think that may be what this is all about. Your right to privacy, the limits of your right to privacy, and how much you'd give away, in modern America, in the name of "connecting people around the world."

Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat from Connecticut, on Facebook being lied to by Cambridge Analytica

What happened here was willful blindness. It was heedless, and reckless, which in fact, amounted to a violation of the FTC consent decree. We've seen the apology tours before. You have refused to acknowledge even an ethical obligation to have reported this violation of the FTC consent decree.

Senator Bill Nelson, a Democrat from Florida, in a call for regulation:

If Facebook and other online companies will not or cannot fix the privacy invasions, then, we are going to have to. We, the Congress. How can American consumers trust folks like your company to be caretakers of their most personal and identifiable information?

Senator John Thune, a Republican from South Dakota: