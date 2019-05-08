Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg faces subpoena in Canada over fake news

James Martin

A Canadian Parliament committee on Tuesday voted unanimously to issue a subpoena calling for appearances from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg, according to CBS News.

The Facebook executives were reportedly invited to appear before the International Grand Committee on Disinformation and "Fake News" in Ottawa, Canada, later this month, but neither responded. Zuckerberg also ignored requests to address a Canadian committee looking into election meddling and disinformation on Facebook, according to CBS News. (Editor's note: CNET is owned by CBS.)

The subpoena can reportedly only be enforced if Zuckerberg and Sandberg go to Canada.

"We're hoping this shows them we're serious," Bob Zimmer, chair of Canada's Standing Committee on Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics, told CBS News.

If Zuckerberg and Sandberg don't respond to the subpoena or refuse to appear before the committee, the committee will "submit to the full Parliament a motion to hold them in contempt," Zimmer told CBS News.

Facebook and Zimmer didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Last year, Zuckerberg testified before Congress following the Cambridge Analytica scandal, in which data from as many as 87 million Facebook users was improperly shared with the political consultancy.