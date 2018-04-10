Quick, somebody friend Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. He's having a tough day.

Amid the fallout from the Facebook and Cambridge Analytica revelations in recent weeks, two senate committees questioned Zuckerberg on Tuesday. With 44 senators in attendance from both sides of the aisle, the questioning was understandably tense.

But as Twitter users watched live on C-SPAN, it was easy to turn the grim images of Zuckerberg into comic relief.

*record scratch*



*freeze frame*



Yup, that's me. You're probably wondering how I ended up in this situation. pic.twitter.com/AyJ6GeadU9 — Joshua Topolsky (@joshuatopolsky) April 10, 2018

MAINTAIN YOUR HUMAN FORM. pic.twitter.com/9vzqt5MwH3 — Jonathan Hickman (@JHickman) April 10, 2018

If you are watching Zuckerberg's testimony and giving him a pass because he's such a young man, just look at this picture and listen to the audio. You're welcome. https://t.co/HeKf1q6dFz pic.twitter.com/iLSA6hxPvW — Adam Mordecai (@advodude) April 10, 2018

deer in headlights are like 'are you okay my guy' pic.twitter.com/adQq827I0A — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) April 10, 2018

anyway, here's zuckerberg's arrival set to the radiohead cover from "the social network" trailer pic.twitter.com/wsuA8GaVFY — David Mack (@davidmackau) April 10, 2018

"They're probably watching me. Well, let them. Let them see what kind of a person I am. I'm not even going to swat that fly. I hope they are watching. They'll see. They'll see and they'll know, and they'll say, 'Why, he wouldn't even harm a fly...'" pic.twitter.com/FtPt54N2gb — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) April 10, 2018

Mark Zuckerberg hasn’t slept since MySpace pic.twitter.com/njLhS0NbM9 — Mark Zuckerberg Memes (@ZuckerbergMemes) April 10, 2018

gonna have to untag a lot of photos pic.twitter.com/Ni3Bnskhba — Kevin Townsend (@kevinstownsend) April 10, 2018

The senators, especially Iowa's Chuck Grassley, also came in for their share of jokes.

“Mr. Zuckerberg, a magazine i recently opened came with a floppy disk offering me 30 free hours of something called America On-Line. Is that the same as Facebook?” pic.twitter.com/U7pqpUhEhQ — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) April 10, 2018

WHY WON'T MY GRANDSON ACCEPT MY FRIEND REQUEST? pic.twitter.com/WEXonYDzKS — David Mack (@davidmackau) April 10, 2018

Grassley: Would it be possible to run your server farms on corn? — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) April 10, 2018

Chuck Grassley stop saying consarnit into the mic. — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) April 10, 2018

Senator: and if I wanted to print out my Facebook, how would I do that?



Zuckerberg: well, I, um



Senator: could you slow down the funniest videos?



Zuckerberg: I don't really



Senator: and if I need to Like a post anonymously how do I do that?



Zuckerberg: that's not — Chris Hardie (@ChrisHardie) April 10, 2018

This is like explaining the internet to your grandparents. 😴#Zuckerberg — Carrie Gallagher (@lovablemarketer) April 10, 2018

I'm waiting for Senator Leahy to ask Zuckerberg if he is, in fact, "the Batman." pic.twitter.com/dA2MsSZ0Tm — Anthony Zurcher (@awzurcher) April 10, 2018

If I were questioning Zuckerberg about Facebook I'd just ask him to explain different Minions memes. "Why is the Minion in the marines, and also in your opinion how does that relate to the broader observation about 'fake friends?'" — David Roth (@david_j_roth) April 10, 2018

For a time on Tuesday, the Zuckerberg news didn't make it into Facebook's own trending news list. (At press time, it was there.)