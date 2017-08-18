Mark Zuckerberg is taking paternity leave

John Macdougall / AFP/Getty Images

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is taking two months for paternity leave.

He'll split the time between the first month of his new daughter's life, and the month of December, he said in a post Friday, noting that Facebook offers 4 months of maternity and paternity leave as studies show parents spending time with newborns benefits the whole family.

"I'm looking forward to bonding with our new little one and taking Max on adventures," Zuckerberg said.

Zuckerberg and his wife, philanthropist Priscilla Chan, announced they're expecting their second daughter back in March. Their daughter Max was born in 2015.

"I'm pretty sure the office will still be standing when I get back," he said.