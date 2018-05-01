Pawel Libera/Getty

The UK may issue a formal summons to Mark Zuckerberg that would oblige the Facebook CEO to appear in front of British politicians the next time he enters the country, according to a letter sent from Parliament's committee investigating fake news to the company on Tuesday.

Facebook's Chief Technology Officer Mike Schoepfer failed to satisfactorily answer 39 questions when he appeared in front of Parliament last week, said the letter, and as a result, politicians are requesting the presence of the company's boss. Schroepfer attended the session in London to give evidence to Parliament's Digital Culture Media and Sport (DCMS) Committee as part of its inquiry into fake news in the place of the Facebook CEO.

Committee chair Damian Collins has repeatedly asked Zuckerberg to appear in person to answer questions from politicians, as he did last month in front of Congress, but on two occasions he instead sent more junior executives.

Collins reiterated his plea for Zuckerberg to appear in front of the committee in his letter on Tuesday, asking that he do so before May 24 when the Facebook chief will reportedly visit Europe to give evidence to the European Parliament.

"It is worth noting that, while Mr Zuckerberg does not normally come under the jurisdiction of the UK Parliament, he will do so next time he enters the country," said Collins in the letter. "We hope that he will respond positively to our request, but if not the Committee will resolve to issue a formal summons for him to appear when he is next in the UK."

Collins detailed almost 40 points on which Schroepfer failed to answer the committee's questions, including questions on Facebook's financial gain from dark ads, third-party app developers, foreign interference and advertising spend in elections and the storage and privacy of user data amongst other issues.

The committee's inquiry into fake news kicked off last July, but doubled down on investigating Facebook's activities following revelations in March that data consultancy Cambridge Analytica had access personal Facebook data of 87 million users.

Facebook did not immediately respond to request for comment.