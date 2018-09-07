Marvel-ous: Mark Ruffalo wants Hulk to fight Wolverine

Marvel

Who would win in a fight: the Hulk, with his super-fists, or Wolverine's and his killer claws?

Like many fans, Mark Ruffalo, who plays Hulk in the movies, apparently likes to envision superhero battles.

"People talk a lot about Wolverine and Hulk hooking up. I think that would be a really great combo," Ruffalo told The Marvelists podcast, according to ComicBook.com.

"And I love Hugh (Jackman, who recently retired from playing Wolverine), and it would be cool to do something with him, if he's up to doing it," Ruffalo said. "He's always teased Hulk versus Wolverine would be pretty fun."

But who would win? In 2014, Jackman told IGN that if Wolverine joined the Avengers, he'd inevitably clash with some of the other members -- namely, the big green guy. And he didn't think his character would come out on top.

"There's no doubt he'd get in a fight with Hulk at some point," Jackman said at the time. "I don't know how much fun to shoot it would be because I'm sure I'd be on the worst end of it, but hey, he can heal."

Jackman doesn't look likely to return to the role, but that doesn't mean the Canadian mutant won't ever be recast. A Hulk-Wolverine clash could happen someday.

Hulk will (likely) return in Avengers 4 in 2019.