Mark Hamill's tweet perfectly captures the latest Star Wars trailer

Lucasfilm

The latest trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is everything fans wanted. Troops are gathering, droids are being funny and lightsaber battles are swishing in the rain. Director J.J. Abrams looks to have captured exactly what audiences are after following the mixed response to The Last Jedi. But who can capture a shared feeling with one word uttered on Twitter?

Mark Hamill.

Here's the latest from the actor.

Hamill perfectly hammers home the poignant final word uttered by the late Carrie Fisher in the trailer: "Always."

In the final clip where Rey, played by Daisy Ridley, seemingly faces the reincarnation of Emperor Palpatine, her resistance is bolstered by the whispered words of Luke and Leia.

"The Force will be with you," says Luke.

"Always," says Leia.

Some speculate Leia's whispering suggests she, like Luke, has died and become a Force ghost by that point in the movie. Sadly, we'll have to be patient and wait for the December release.

Outside acting, Hamill is known for his entertaining social media presence, whether he's debunking his famous space hero's virginity status, starting baffling Jar Jar Binks Twitter trends or posting revealing trailer content before the official movie trailer.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits cinemas Dec. 20.