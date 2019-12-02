Mark Hamill tweets pure Mark Hamill response to leaked Star Wars script

John Wilson

Keeping an eye on Mark Hamill's social media feed has proven fruitful for those after some not-too-serious Star Wars takes. The actor has come good again, this time taking to Twitter to give Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker co-star John Boyega a playful jab over the whole lost script gaff.

Boyega admitted to losing his script for the final entry in the Star Wars sequel trilogy while in the middle of moving apartments. That script ended up on eBay via a cleaner, but a Disney official caught it before it could be sold into the wild.

In the middle of another social media jest, involving Donald Trump's tweet of his own head Photoshopped on top of a shirtless Rocky, Hamill took a swing at Boyega. Hamill's first tweet, from Nov. 26:

Boyega responded with:

And then came Hamill's response:

"Son- I only posted this to distract from the story of someone who moved apartments after leaving a #StarWars script under their bed," Hamill tweeted on Monday. "It was later sold on Ebay. What kind of halfwit would do that?!! I'll DM you when they find the bonehead who would do such a thing.- dad"

Luckily, after some serious phone calls from Disney officials, Boyega seems to be in the clear.

In the past, Hamill's Twitter feed has provided more jabs aimed at his own performances, simple explanations to age-old Star Wars questions and poignant responses to Star Wars trailers.

Catch him as Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, out in cinemas Dec. 20, with previews Dec. 19.