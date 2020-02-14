Mark Hamill tops cast list for Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revelation

Mark Hamill will lend his voice to yet another animated villain: Skeletor.

In a tweet Friday, Netflix unveiled the cast list for its upcoming animated series reboot, Masters of the Universe: Revelation.

The cast of Masters of the Universe: Revelation is POWERFUL! pic.twitter.com/c2JSMuBSRD — NX (@NXOnNetflix) February 14, 2020

Joining Hamill are Game of Thrones' Lena Heady, Henry Rollings, Alicia Silverstone and Kevin Conroy, who voiced Batman in Batman: The Animated Series.

Masters of the Universe originally ran in the '80s and follows hero He-Man. This new version has Kevin Smith at the helm.