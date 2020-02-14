CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Fantasy Island Stranger Things 4 Presidents Day deals The Batman first look Google Doodle Valentine's Day Sonic the Hedgehog review

Mark Hamill tops cast list for Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revelation

Skeletor has a new voice.

Listen
- 00:27

Mark Hamill will lend his voice to yet another animated villain: Skeletor. 

In a tweet Friday, Netflix unveiled the cast list for its upcoming animated series reboot, Masters of the Universe: Revelation. 

Joining Hamill are Game of Thrones' Lena Heady, Henry Rollings, Alicia Silverstone and Kevin Conroy, who voiced Batman in Batman: The Animated Series. 

Masters of the Universe originally ran in the '80s and follows hero He-Man. This new version has Kevin Smith at the helm. 