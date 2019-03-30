Mark Hamill to voice Chucky in new Child's Play horror remake

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill will go to the dark side by voicing the demonic doll Chucky in an upcoming revival of the 1988 horror film Child's Play, the actor tweeted Saturday night. He added the hashtag #SoLuckyImChucky.
The original Child's Play is about a Buddi doll named Chucky who's possessed by the soul of a murderer. The doll goes on a killing rampage, tormenting the small boy who owns him. In the remake, the doll is an "artificial intelligence human companion," Deadline reported. The news was announced at an Orion Pictures presentation at WonderCon in Anaheim, California.
"I can't wait to bring such an iconic character to life and present him in a way you've never seen him before," Hamill said in a video sharing the news.
The film is set for a June 21 release. Other cast members will include Aubrey Plaza, Gabriel Bateman, and Brian Tyree Henry. Lars Klevberg is slated to direct, with Tyler Burton Smith writing the script.
Fans of both Hamill and Chucky (and some who aren't too fond of Chucky) responded on Twitter. "Never was a big fan of the Chucky films, but with you on board, noooo way I'm sitting this one out," on wrote.
Hamill is best known not only for his role as Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars film saga, his long career as a voice actor for animated series and games. He's voiced Batman villain the Joker, Arnim Zola in the Avengers, Swamp Thing in Justice League Action and Skips in Regular Show.
On Friday, Hamill hinted at the announcement with a tweet teasing a "super-secret project" he's been working on.
Of course, fans responded accordingly with Star Wars jokes, references to Hamill's most popular voice acting role as Joker and other speculation. Wrote one: "Taking over for George Carlin in Bill and Ted 3? That'd be sweet!"
Hamill likes to have fun with his more than 3 million Twitter followers. When he's not sharing interesting Star Wars trivia from his legendary role as Luke Skywalker, he likes to tease fans with hints about the upcoming Star Wars Episode 9 film.
