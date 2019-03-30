Mark Hamill to voice AI Chucky doll in Child's Play horror remake

Universal Studios Pictures

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill will go to the dark side by voicing the demonic doll Chucky in an upcoming revival of horror film Child's Play, the actor tweeted Saturday night, added the hashtag #SoLuckyImChucky.

The original Child's Play from 1988 is about a Buddi doll named Chucky who's possessed by the soul of a murderer. The doll goes on a killing rampage, tormenting the young boy who owns him. In the remake, the doll will be an "artificial intelligence human companion." The news was announced at an Orion Pictures presentation at WonderCon in Anaheim, California.

"I can't wait to bring such an iconic character to life and present him in a way you've never seen him before," Hamill said in a video sharing the news.

The film is set for a June 21 release. Other cast members will include Aubrey Plaza, Gabriel Bateman, and Brian Tyree Henry. Lars Klevberg is slated to direct, with Tyler Burton Smith writing the script.

The wicked fun begins when @ChildsPlayMovie is unleashed in theaters: Friday, June 21st 2019. #SoLuckyImChucky 🤪 @MGM_Studios @OrionPictures pic.twitter.com/ExOYuwj9sP — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 31, 2019

Fans of both Hamill and Chucky (and some who aren't too fond of Chucky) responded on Twitter. "Never was a big fan of the Chucky films, but with you on board, noooo way I'm sitting this one out," on wrote.

Never was a big fan of the Chucky films, but with you on board, noooo way I’m sitting this one out — John Paul Laba (@jpl_1999) March 31, 2019

You’re just toying with us, aren’t you @HamillHimself? — Ryan Marotta (@RyanJMarotta) March 31, 2019

Well I wasn't going to go see the new Childs Play movie but now that I know that the Joker I mean Luke I mean Mark is the voice of Chucky just makes it that more interesting! — Allan Proskin (@BiggieFallz86) March 31, 2019

Hell Yeah!! 😍😍😍My all-time favorite voice actor playing one of my all-time favorite horror characters. Now I am really looking forward to Child's Play, because I know you will do a mindblowing and perfectly scary performance as Chucky. 😁🗡️ — 🌈Maria Kat 🌊 (@Jedi_Archivist) March 31, 2019

Hamill is best known not only for his role as Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars film saga, his long career as a voice actor for animated series and games. He's voiced Batman villain the Joker, Arnim Zola in the Avengers, Swamp Thing in Justice League Action and Skips in Regular Show.

On Friday, Hamill hinted at the announcement with a tweet teasing a "super-secret project" he's been working on.

Of course, fans responded accordingly with Star Wars jokes, references to Hamill's most popular voice acting role as Joker and other speculation. Wrote one: "Taking over for George Carlin in Bill and Ted 3? That'd be sweet!"

I have the bad feeling that it has nothing to do with Star Wars 9. 🤔



But why on earth can I hear Lukes voice saying: "Every word of what you just said was wrong."? 🤔😂 pic.twitter.com/1saYtM71Gt — Elsa ❄🌺❄ (@_BreeCullen_) March 30, 2019

new arkham game you say? :P pic.twitter.com/Rhlv3PDJlO — WID (@Worthitdudes) March 30, 2019

Taking over for George Carlin in Bill and Ted 3? That’d be sweet! — Mr. Johnny Rhythm (@mrgocubs) March 30, 2019

Hamill likes to have fun with his more than 3 million Twitter followers. When he's not sharing Star Wars trivia from his legendary role as Luke Skywalker, he likes to tease fans with hints about Star Wars 9, which premieres Dec. 19 in the UK and Dec. 20 in the US and Australia.