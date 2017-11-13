Thirty-three days until "Last Jedi," people, and star Mark Hamill is on high alert. On Sunday, the Luke Skywalker actor tweeted an image of Edvard Munch's famed painting "The Scream," but with its head replaced with a cute l'il porg.

When you realize there are only 33 days to troll you until #TheLastJedi. pic.twitter.com/W7zCY22Jpd — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) November 12, 2017

This isn't Hamill's first porg rodeo. Earlier this month, he posted a photo of himself in costume as Luke, posing with a pack of porgs. (Officially, a group of porgs is called a "murder" of porgs, just like crows, director Rian Johnson has declared. Hmm, ominous.)

Fans trolled right back with their own "wholesome porgnography," a phrase Hamill used in his earlier tweet.

"The Last Jedi" opens Dec. 15.

