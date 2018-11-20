Mark Hamill not a fan of infamous Star Wars Holiday Special

Lucasfilm

Whether you love or hate The Star Wars Holiday Special that aired only once on Nov. 17, 1978, one thing's for sure -- even its own star Mark Hamill has trouble watching the notorious show.

In honor of the official 40th anniversary of the show airing on TV, Hamill admitted he hasn't watched the show "all the way through," in a tweet on Sunday.

The special featured the original Star Wars cast playing beloved characters Chewbacca, Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Darth Vader, C-3PO and R2-D2, with new characters introduced alongside them like Chewie's wife Malla, his son Lumpy and his father Itchy.

Plus, Golden Girls actress Bea Arthur played Ackmena the cantina bartender; The Carol Burnett Show veteran Harvey Korman played numerous bizarre side characters; and actor Art Carney was electronics salesman Saun Dann.

Not all the way through. https://t.co/h9D1VJJbcd — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 18, 2018

In response to Hamill's revealing tweet, fans posted their own thoughts on either loving or hating the quirky TV special.

"I have a copy of it!! And I saw it when it played on TV ... it is objectively bad ... but if you remember that time ... it was priceless pleasure!" fan Bobby K tweeted.

Tweeted fan Mark Tatulli, "I also remember seeing Chewbacca's wife cooking and wearing a kitchen apron, like the mother in Leave it to Beaver. An apron! There are no aprons in Star Wars!"

I liked Lumpy Rutherford (the one on "Leave It To Beaver") better. — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 20, 2018

In my due diligence as one of the show's hard-core fans, I tweeted to Hamill on Monday that I loved The Star Wars Holiday Special mainly because of the appearance of Chewbacca's son named Lumpy.

Hamill promptly replied with the tweet, "I liked Lumpy Rutherford (the one on Leave It To Beaver) better."

Who knew Hamill, even while playing Luke Skywalker, wasn't keen on Chewie's kid? Ouch.

