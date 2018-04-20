Mark Hamill? Mayim Bialik isn't Luke-warm over Star Wars crush

Even Hollywood actors can be overwhelmed by famous names. The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik met Mark Hamill this week when the Star Wars actor came to film a part on the series, and she couldn't quite hold in her excitement.

She's Chewbacca Mom-level overjoyed here.

Big Bang Theory has had plenty of nerd-icon guest stars, from Bill Gates to Buzz Aldrin, but to Bialik, Hamill was in a universe by himself.

"Mark Hamill's here!" Bialik, who plays Amy Farrah Fowler on the show, said in a video posted on social media Wednesday. "He's here! He's on our stage, he shook my hand, I can't handle it! ... I thought I could keep it together, but I can't!"

More than 300,000 people watched Bialik's effusive Instagram video in just two days, and 500,000 watched it on Twitter. Hamill seemed equally charmed by the meeting.

As a lifelong nerd-I'm thrilled to be even a small part of @bigbangtheory- a show that's had #StarWars in its' DNA from Day 1. I had the same reaction meeting these 2 lovelies as @missmayim (fortunately for me I was wearing my #ESB #BactaBriefs at the time)😳 https://t.co/JEJ87gTvXZ — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 19, 2018

Bialik also wrote about the Big Bang Theory meetup for Grok Nation, and her words are familiar to any 1970s kid who grew up with a planet-sized crush on Luke Skywalker.

Bialik wrote how she stood and applauded when Hamill was introduced to the cast of the CBS show. (Disclosure: CBS is the parent company of CNET.)

"I stood for my youth, for his beauty, for the hours I spent dreaming of being his wife –- full disclosure, it's been a long time since I dreamt about it, but still," she wrote. "And I stood for the utter joy and disbelief I felt being in the presence of an icon of my generation and of a franchise that has transformed the lives of so many of us."

She later wrote she was "embarrassed" about her reaction to meeting the star.

(2/2)...and since, apparently, he may see this: "Hello Mr. Hamill. I am so embarrassed you saw the video of me freaking out. I really respect you and am so grateful to have you here @bigbangtheory. Also: wow. Also: see you in a few minutes from when I am typing this." — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) April 19, 2018

It's OK, Mayim. He gets it. We all get it.

Hamill will appear on the season 11 finale of Big Bang Theory, which airs on CBS on May 10.