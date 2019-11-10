The original Star Wars is more than 40 years old, but there are still unanswered questions. Where's Chewbacca's medal? Why doesn't Obi-Wan recognize R2-D2 and C-3PO? And where did Luke get that grappling hook?
In case you haven't watched the original Star Wars in a while, Luke whips out a grappling hook to swing himself and Princess Leia across a chasm on the Death Star. It's the famous kiss-for-luck scene, before anyone knew Leia was going to turn out to be Luke's twin sister. (Whoops.)
But on Sunday, a fan asked Mark Hamill, who played Luke, where the hook came from.
"I'm watching Episode 4 with my kids for the first time today," the fan wrote. "My 4yr old daughter asked a question I've never thought of before. Why did Luke have a grappling hook on his belt?"
And Hamill had an answer. "It's standard Princess-rescuing equipment," he wrote.
Fans were quick to point out that Luke took the hook from the Stormtrooper belt he was still wearing from when Luke and Han stole the Stormtroopers uniforms earlier in the film. "Wasn't that belt from the stormtrooper armor he had worn earlier?" said one. "Stormtroopers apparently carry a grappling hook."
Hamill will be seen again, in some form, in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which opens Dec. 20, with previews Dec. 19.
