Lucasfilm

The original Star Wars is more than 40 years old, but there are still unanswered questions. Where's Chewbacca's medal? Why doesn't Obi-Wan recognize R2-D2 and C-3PO? And where did Luke get that grappling hook?

In case you haven't watched the original Star Wars in a while, Luke whips out a grappling hook to swing himself and Princess Leia across a chasm on the Death Star. It's the famous kiss-for-luck scene, before anyone knew Leia was going to turn out to be Luke's twin sister. (Whoops.)

But on Sunday, a fan asked Mark Hamill, who played Luke, where the hook came from.

"I'm watching Episode 4 with my kids for the first time today," the fan wrote. "My 4yr old daughter asked a question I've never thought of before. Why did Luke have a grappling hook on his belt?"

@HamillHimself I’m watching Episode 4 with my kids for the first time today. My 4yr old daughter asked a question I’ve never thought of before. Why did Luke have a grappling hook on his belt? — Lance - Damrias (@damrias_jariac) November 10, 2019

And Hamill had an answer. "It's standard Princess-rescuing equipment," he wrote.

Fans were quick to point out that Luke took the hook from the Stormtrooper belt he was still wearing from when Luke and Han stole the Stormtroopers uniforms earlier in the film. "Wasn't that belt from the stormtrooper armor he had worn earlier?" said one. "Stormtroopers apparently carry a grappling hook."

Wasn’t that belt from the stormtrooper armor he had worn earlier? Stormtroopers apparently carry a grappling hook. — Paul Scanling (@pscanling) November 10, 2019

I just now realized Luke having that is the reason every single D&D character I've ever played has taken a rope and a grappling hook as starting equipment, so thanks for that. — Terrible Idea Robot (@BrianNowhere) November 10, 2019

My question is, who *wouldn't* have a grappling hook on their belt if they had the option? — Coffee - like the drink, only spelled the same (@allatti2d) November 10, 2019

Aww, that's the sweetest answer ever. The Princess would be very proud of you!😊❤️👍 pic.twitter.com/mqjQkx9xTa — Hamill❤️Skywalker✝️ (@HamillSkywalkr) November 11, 2019

I think she rescued you. Many times! 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Ow5sXxJZpc — Eilleen Morrison (@MarianaPaolaGu1) November 10, 2019

Luke Skywalker was just LIKE a Boy Scout, he was an actual Boy Scout: BE PREPARED — Liddle' Devin Nunes' Former Roommate (@DevinsFRoom) November 10, 2019

Luck favours the prepared — John Joe (@jjoe1563) November 10, 2019

In the expanded Star Wars universe, I read that he was the president of Tatooine's version of the Boy Scouts, called the Womp Rats. That could explain it. — Dean Scott (@deantoonfull) November 10, 2019

Did you have shark repellent in there as well — Banana Gun (@BananaGun5) November 10, 2019

Hamill will be seen again, in some form, in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which opens Dec. 20, with previews Dec. 19.