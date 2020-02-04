If you could be romantically paired with any Star Wars character, who would it be? Would you want to snuggle up with R2-D2? Maybe get some Wookiee nookie from Chewbacca?
Star Wars actor Mark Hamill took a "Which Star Wars Character Will Be Your Valentine's Day Date?" online quiz and ended up with a surprising love match -- himself, Luke Skywalker. "I got: Luke Skywalker," Hamill tweeted on Tuesday. "Seriously, it might seem odd at first, but if I WAS dating myself, it would explain a LOT. #LukeLovesSkywalker."
At least Hamill didn't end up romantically linked to Luke Skywalker's twin sister Princess Leia. After all, his character and Leia did kiss -- before they realized they were long lost siblings.
In 2016, Hamill tweeted all about that controversial kiss in 1980's The Empire Strikes Back.
"It's a big joke and everyone has a good laugh, but for Luke it was TRAUMATIC! Seriously, a life-altering experience," Hamill tweeted back then.
Yeah, it's probably for the best Hamill is romantically linked to himself in the end.
Discuss: Mark Hamill matched with Luke Skywalker as his Star Wars dream date
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.