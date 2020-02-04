Lucasfilm

If you could be romantically paired with any Star Wars character, who would it be? Would you want to snuggle up with R2-D2? Maybe get some Wookiee nookie from Chewbacca?

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill took a "Which Star Wars Character Will Be Your Valentine's Day Date?" online quiz and ended up with a surprising love match -- himself, Luke Skywalker. "I got: Luke Skywalker," Hamill tweeted on Tuesday. "Seriously, it might seem odd at first, but if I WAS dating myself, it would explain a LOT. #LukeLovesSkywalker."

I got: Luke Skywalker. Seriously. It might seem odd at first, but if I WAS dating myself, it would explain a LOT. #LukeLovesSkywalker https://t.co/Sgnz5zVHaO — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 4, 2020

At least Hamill didn't end up romantically linked to Luke Skywalker's twin sister Princess Leia. After all, his character and Leia did kiss -- before they realized they were long lost siblings.

In 2016, Hamill tweeted all about that controversial kiss in 1980's The Empire Strikes Back.

It's a big joke & everyone has a good laugh, but for Luke it was TRAUMATIC! Seriously, a life-altering experience. https://t.co/IKBBtV2omK — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 10, 2016

"It's a big joke and everyone has a good laugh, but for Luke it was TRAUMATIC! Seriously, a life-altering experience," Hamill tweeted back then.

Yeah, it's probably for the best Hamill is romantically linked to himself in the end.