Watch Mark Hamill cringe at his Star Wars Luke Skywalker audition

Few people like to watch old movies of themselves, and actor Mark Hamill is no exception. On Tuesday, online fundraising platform Omaze shared a video of Hamill's audition for the role of Luke Skywalker in the original 1977 Star Wars film, and Hamill had a few cringe moments.

"It wasn't easy for me to watch this, ("WHO TALKS LIKE THIS?") but I suffered through it just for you because it is a great charity," Hamill wrote. "Love that Omaze kindly provided subtitles so you don't miss a single moronic comment."

It wasn't easy for me to watch this, ("WHO TALKS LIKE THIS?!"🥺) but I suffered through it just for you, because it IS a great charity. Love that #omaze kindly provided subtitles, so you don't miss a single moronic comment. Will I be seeing YOU at dinner? #DiningWithMasterHamster https://t.co/B9cytx12lD — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 5, 2019

The audition tape shows a very young Hamill (he was 25 when the film came out) reading lines with a mostly off-screen Harrison Ford, and Hamill reveals it was the first time the two had ever met.

Hamill comments on his appearance, saying his "Beatle-esque haircut" was the biggest thing he contributed to Luke's look. He raves about Ford ("the personification of cool") and co-star Carrie Fisher ("she made Han and Luke look like chumps").

And there's plenty of juicy detail for the Star Wars completist. Hamill points out that the droids were still called "robots" in this early script, and notes his own goof when he calls Han Solo "Hans." He shares some details about working with Star Wars creator George Lucas, saying he approached the director to ask if the film was a Flash Gordon parody, only to be told, "Let's just shoot it and we'll talk about it later." Said Hamill with a laugh, "What it meant was, 'Let's just shoot it, and we'll NEVER talk about it later."

The video release promotes an Omaze contest benefitting the USC McMorrow Neighborhood Academic Initiative, a program designed to help prepare underprivileged students for college. The winner will be flown to LA for dinner with Hamill and two tickets to the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premiere.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens worldwide Dec. 20, with previews Dec. 19.