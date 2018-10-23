Mark Hamill says the Force killed Luke

Lucasfilm

When a Jedi becomes one with the Force -- as Luke Skywalker did in Star Wars: The Last Jedi -- the theory is that a Jedi isn't dying but is actually starting a bigger spiritual journey.

However, what if becoming part of the Force really means a Jedi has overdosed on its power like it's a drug?

On Monday, Star Wars actor Mark Hamill tweeted images from The Last Jedi comic book adaptation of the film, commenting on that theory.

THE FORCE KILLED LUKE. You have to acknowledge the irony in his fate.

Almost like an addict that kicked his habit cold-turkey, remained clean for decades, only to re-use just once & then, tragically, overdoses.#SadSkywalker #ForceFatality #JediJunkie pic.twitter.com/CmavbUUBJh — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) October 22, 2018

The Star Wars: The Last Jedi six-issue comic book adaptation written by Gary Whitta shows Luke Skywalker dying after using up all his energy via the Force for a final one-on-one with Kylo Ren by projecting himself on Crait.

Whitta's comic describes Skywalker's life ending as it began, staring at the two suns like he did so long ago in A New Hope when he was a young man still dreaming of adventure while stuck on his aunt and uncle's farm.

By becoming one with the Force, Whitta portrays Luke as "stepping into a larger world."

But Hamill also brings up an interesting theory with his tweet. Perhaps Luke used the Force in such a way that he "overdosed" and died much like a drug addict.

Of course, both Obi-Wan Kenobi and Yoda also became one with the Force, disappearing like Luke.

But as we know, both Obi-Wan and Yoda, and even eventually Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader reappear to Luke throughout the Star Wars saga as Force Ghosts.

Fingers crossed we see Luke return as a Force Ghost in Star Wars: Episode IX, which is set for release on Dec. 20, 2019.

