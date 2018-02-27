Mark Hamill in 'Guardians of the Galaxy'? Fans force the issue

John Wilson/Lucasfilm Ltd

Are the galaxies colliding? Over the weekend, a fan tweeted the suggestion that "Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn add Mark Hamill to "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." Though no specific role or plot possibilities were discussed, by Monday, the lobbed proposal had turned from a casual idea to a mapped-out Malibu, California, meet-up.

@JamesGunn, could you do me a huge favour and find a role for @HamillHimself in Guardians 3? The awesomeness of it might end me, but I’m willing to risk it. Thanks 🙂👍 — Ian Fee (@IanFee) February 25, 2018

Turns out Luke Skywalker and the director are neighbors, though in way more posh digs than Luke's old home on Tatooine.

I think @HamillHimself lives around the corner from me in Malibu so he can just come over and we can talk about it over a cup of coffee. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 26, 2018

I would be happy to do so, both as a good neighbor & an unemployed actor.

All the best, mh — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 26, 2018

Haha let’s do it. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 26, 2018

DM me for my contact info if you're serious.

(& a good neighbor)

xoxo, mh — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 26, 2018

Yes I will although I don’t think your DMs are on for me. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 26, 2018

Just followed you. Is that how DM's work? — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 26, 2018

Even actor Josh Gad (Olaf from "Frozen") was spellbound by how quickly the possible casting developed.

And the fan who started it all now has a tentative place in space-movie history.

Did you just make this happen with a single tweet?

WHO ARE YOU?!?!

(Literally made this GIF for this response) pic.twitter.com/14cBIPuwCi — Unstable (@UnstableNY) February 26, 2018

You may be the reason @HamillHimself gets a role in the MCU. I just want to say I was glad to witness this. Thank you for your contribution to history. — Noah Tidmore (@nhtidmore) February 26, 2018

Ian has figured out the secret to how Hollywood works. I hope he will be paid the appropriate commission for his relentless work in finding jobs for un known out of work actors. — Simon Evans (@Se77Evans) February 26, 2018

Your tweet and replies from James & Mark gave me a geekgasm! Thanks Ian Free! It's perfect symmetry that the grandfather of space operas should appear in a Guardians film. I'm smiling at this possibility and thinking about the selection of characters he could play. 😃👍🏻 — John B. Watson (@jbwillustration) February 26, 2018

Would Hamill play a villain? A Guardian? A mentor? Whether he and Gunn make a plan or just drink some coffee, there's plenty of time to move things forward. "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" isn't due out until 2020.