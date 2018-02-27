CNET también está disponible en español.

Mark Hamill in 'Guardians of the Galaxy'? Fans force the issue

Are the galaxies colliding? A fan connects the Star Wars star and "Guardians" director James Gunn on Twitter, and a meet-up appears to be next.

Will Luke Skywalker (OK, the actor who plays him, Mark Hamill) join up with Star-Lord and the  "Guardians of the Galaxy" in their next film?

Are the galaxies colliding? Over the weekend, a fan tweeted the suggestion that "Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn add Mark Hamill to "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." Though no specific role or plot possibilities were discussed, by Monday, the lobbed proposal had turned from a casual idea to a mapped-out Malibu, California, meet-up.

Turns out Luke Skywalker and the director are neighbors, though in way more posh digs than Luke's old home on Tatooine.

Even actor Josh Gad (Olaf from "Frozen") was spellbound by how quickly the possible casting developed.

And the fan who started it all now has a tentative place in space-movie history.

Would Hamill play a villain? A Guardian? A mentor? Whether he and Gunn make a plan or just drink some coffee, there's plenty of time to move things forward. "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" isn't due out until 2020.

