This hasn't been the best month for the US Space Force, President Donald Trump's new military branch. First, Star Wars fans made fun of the Space Force camouflage uniforms for looking like they belonged on Endor. Then, Star Trek fans and even Trek actor George Takei called out the new Space Force logo, which looks suspiciously like Star Trek's Starfleet seal.

Now everyone, including Star Wars actor Mark Hamill, is getting in on teasing Space Force further with the new humorous hashtag #IGotKickedOutOfSpaceForce on Twitter. It has people tweeting all kinds of silly imagined reasons for getting axed from the force (example: "#IGotKickedOutOfSpaceForce for using a sharpie to draw new planets").

#IGotKickedOutOfSpaceForce for going AWOL on a remote island. pic.twitter.com/YqSP6BPNPT — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 25, 2020

On Saturday, Hamill tweeted an animated GIF of himself as Luke Skywalker in the new Star Wars films with the caption, "#IGotKickedOutOfSpaceForce for going AWOL on a remote island."

Here are more of the best #IGotKickedOutOfSpaceForce tweets posted over the weekend.

#IGotKickedOutOfSpaceForce for sitting down in a chair wrong. pic.twitter.com/nYbkPXHyHe — Russ Bergeron 🍷 (@russbergeron) January 26, 2020

Because those were OBVIOUSLY the droids we were looking for....🤦 pic.twitter.com/1LAs6M9kxQ — Jerry Chacon (@chaconkie) January 25, 2020

#IGotKickedOutOfSpaceForce because all I wanted to do was cruise around space with my best pal. pic.twitter.com/aOW5s5N5Ve — 𝕲𝖗𝖆𝖛𝖊𝖞𝖆𝖗𝖉 𝕿𝖗𝖔𝖚𝖇𝖆𝖉𝖔𝖚𝖗 (@ItsAGilby) January 25, 2020

#IGotKickedOutOfSpaceForce for successfully convincing Trump for several days I had discovered life on the sun — Charles Chase (@IAmCharlesChase) January 25, 2020

For too many Will Smith references pic.twitter.com/aKct6lYk7U — Emma Flinders (@FlindersEmma) January 25, 2020

#IGotKickedOutOfSpaceForce because I wore an actual Space Camo uniform pic.twitter.com/ryAOFrV3Rm — Robyn 🥀🖤 (@rawbeancoal) January 25, 2020

For attempting a coup with my fellow cadets #IGotKickedOutOfSpaceForce pic.twitter.com/xiCMmDHRWQ — 🎉 ⚕ ϻυƙυи∂ ⚕ 🎉 (@Mukund_The3rd) January 25, 2020

#IGotKickedOutOfSpaceForce for demanding my yellow captain's shirt! pic.twitter.com/oHwFFDsNqC — Nashville hank number 3 (@hsmythia72) January 26, 2020

USSF officially launched in December 2019, when Trump signed into law the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act. The purpose of USSF is to handle any military matters in Earth's orbit.

The Space Force didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.