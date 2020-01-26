This hasn't been the best month for the US Space Force, President Donald Trump's new military branch. First, Star Wars fans made fun of the Space Force camouflage uniforms for looking like they belonged on Endor. Then, Star Trek fans and even Trek actor George Takei called out the new Space Force logo, which looks suspiciously like Star Trek's Starfleet seal.
Now everyone, including Star Wars actor Mark Hamill, is getting in on teasing Space Force further with the new humorous hashtag #IGotKickedOutOfSpaceForce on Twitter. It has people tweeting all kinds of silly imagined reasons for getting axed from the force (example: "#IGotKickedOutOfSpaceForce for using a sharpie to draw new planets").
On Saturday, Hamill tweeted an animated GIF of himself as Luke Skywalker in the new Star Wars films with the caption, "#IGotKickedOutOfSpaceForce for going AWOL on a remote island."
Here are more of the best #IGotKickedOutOfSpaceForce tweets posted over the weekend.
USSF officially launched in December 2019, when Trump signed into law the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act. The purpose of USSF is to handle any military matters in Earth's orbit.
The Space Force didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Discuss: Mark Hamill amusingly shares why he got kicked out of US Space Force
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.