Mark Hamill admits to not being a fan of The Star Wars Holiday Special

Whether you hate or love The Star Wars Holiday Special that aired only once on TV on Nov. 17, 1978, there's one thing for sure -- even its own star Mark Hamill has trouble watching the notorious show.

In honor of the official 40th anniversary of The Star Wars Holiday Special airing on TV, Hamill admitted that he hasn't watch the show "all the way through," in a tweet on Sunday.

The special featured the original Star Wars cast playing the beloved characters Chewbacca, Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Darth Vader, C-3PO and R2-D2, with new characters introduced alongside them like Chewie's wife Malla, his son Lumpy and his father Itchy.

Not all the way through. https://t.co/h9D1VJJbcd — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 18, 2018

Plus Golden Girls actress Bea Arthur playing Ackmena the cantina bartender; The Carol Burnett Show veteran Harvey Korman playing numerous bizarre side characters; and actor Art Carney as electronics salesman Saun Dann.

In response to Hamill's revealing tweet, fans posted their own thoughts on either loving or hating the quirky TV special.

"I remember being a bit-confused 11-year-old, but happy nonetheless," fan Mark William Cooley ‏tweeted.

"I have a copy of it!! And I saw it when it played on TV... it is objectively bad... but if you remember that time... it was priceless pleasure!" fan Bobby K also tweeted.

"I also remember seeing Chewbacca's wife cooking and wearing a kitchen apron, like the mother in Leave it to Beaver. An apron! There are no aprons in Star Wars!" fan Mark Tatulli ‏tweeted.

I liked Lumpy Rutherford (the one on "Leave It To Beaver") better. — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 20, 2018

In my due diligence as one of the shows' hardcore fans, I tweeted on Monday to Hamill that I loved The Star Wars Holiday Special mainly because of the appearance of Chewbacca's son named Lumpy.

In which Hamill promptly replied with the tweet, "I liked Lumpy Rutherford (the one on Leave It To Beaver) better."

Who knew Hamill, even while playing Luke Skywalker, wasn't keen on Chewie's kid? Ouch.

