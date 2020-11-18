Marissa Mayer wants to help you organize your contacts

Getty

Former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer is launching a new app.

Mayer and Enrique Muñoz Torres, co-founder of Lumi Labs (now rebranding as Sunshine), have created Sunshine Contacts, an app for managing contacts, according to a press release Wednesday. Sunshine Contacts uses artificial intelligence to organize contacts, remove duplicates and automatically update contact information.

"The essential technologies that help us stay connected to those who matter most are antiquated. They've been around forever and we all see them as 'good enough,' despite their outsized impact on our interactions and relationships," Mayer said in a statement.

The app is free, but so far only available through invitation, and only in the US.

