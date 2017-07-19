Marissa Mayer reportedly wants another CEO job

Getty

Marissa Mayer is on the job market after the former Yahoo CEO left the company following its buyout from Verizon.

But while some have speculated she'll take a role as a full-time venture capitalist, Mayer says she wants another turn in the driver's seat as a CEO, according to a report Wednesday by Business Insider.

Mayer, a former Google executive, joined Yahoo in 2012. Hopes were high that she'd turn around the troubled internet giant. The odds weren't in her favor: When she took the post, she was the fifth CEO in as many years.

Yahoo eventually agreed to an acquisition by Verizon, which merged it with AOL to form a new media entity called Oath. The deal closed last month and Mayer officially left the company.

Mayer didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on Twitter.