Mario Monopoly and Jenga celebrate Nintendo mascot's 35th anniversary

Hasbro

If Lego's Super Mario and NES sets aren't your style, Hasbro has some tabletop options celebrating Nintendo's beloved plumber -- the toy company is releasing Monopoly Super Mario Celebration Edition and Jenga Super Mario on Aug. 1.

The $30 Mario-themed Monopoly, for between two and six players, pulls iconic locations and items from the video game series' 35-year history, with Toad houses and Princess Peach's castles replacing houses and hotels. A Question Block with sound effects can change up a player's luck.

The board brings you from the original World 1-1 to the Bowser's Kingdom, hitting up Yoshi's Island, Delfino Plaza and New Donk City along the way. The six player icons include a Super Star, Fire Flower, Super Leaf, Yoshi's Egg, Koopa Shell and Mushroom. The Super Leaf is mine, so keep your mitts off it.

Hasbro

Jenga Super Mario, which costs $20 and is for two to four players, is a little different from the traditional wooden block stacking game -- you play as Mario, Luigi, Peach or Toad, collecting coins as you climb a tower to defeat Bowser. Luigi is my character of choice here.

A spinner determines your next move: how many layers to climb, how many blocks to remove and stack, whether to collect coins or whether the game will reverse directions. You're trying to move your own pegs up and your opponents' pegs down, all while trying not to make the tower crash.

If you want to dive into Mario's video game history, many of his 8-bit and 16-bit era adventures are on the NES Classic and SNES Classic mini consoles, while Switch owners can access a growing retro library by subscribing to the $20-a-year Nintendo Switch Online service.