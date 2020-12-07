Cyberpunk 2077 The Game Awards 2020 Wonder Woman 1984 first reactions Logan Paul to fight Floyd Mayweather SpaceX sends Dragon to space station Where to buy a PS5 Next stimulus check

Mario Lopez plays sexy Colonel Sanders in Lifetime movie

Lifetime and KFC made a mini-movie called A Recipe for Seduction, and no, this is not The Onion.

In a world where there's a sexy Mister Rogers Halloween costume, no one should be surprised there's now a movie featuring a sexy Colonel Sanders. Lifetime and KFC made a mini-movie called A Recipe for Seduction, starring Mario Lopez as the famed chicken mogul in a white suit.   

OK, so it's a mini-movie, just 15 minutes long, and it's really more of an elaborate commercial for the chicken chain. But there's even a trailer that features Lopez with grayed-up hair and a version of Harland Sanders' white shirt with black tie outfit that you're sure to recognize from the chain's buckets.

According to the meaty trailer, the film features an heiress named Jessica who falls for her family's new chef, Sanders, who has "a secret recipe that's going to change the world." But her rich relatives aren't in favor of the heiress smooching it up with the help, and threaten to filet the good chef. Fowl play indeed.

A tweet promoting the movie from KFC claims, "Some folks take their secrets to the grave, but Colonel Sanders takes his to the deep fryer." That ... doesn't even make sense?

Recipe for Seduction airs on Lifetime at noon PT/ET on Dec. 13. It's an original recipe for craziness, but it fits right in with a year that's seen murder hornetsmysterious monoliths, and bacon-scented face masks.

