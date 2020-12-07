Mario Lopez plays sexy Colonel Sanders in Lifetime movie

In a world where there's a sexy Mister Rogers Halloween costume, no one should be surprised there's now a movie featuring a sexy Colonel Sanders. Lifetime and KFC made a mini-movie called A Recipe for Seduction, starring Mario Lopez as the famed chicken mogul in a white suit.

Mark your calendars because Lifetime and @KFC have partnered for a Lifetime Original Mini-Movie you don't want to miss! "A Recipe For Seduction" starring @MarioLopezviva premieres Sunday at 12PM. pic.twitter.com/nZJ2PXUR6G — Lifetime (@lifetimetv) December 7, 2020

OK, so it's a mini-movie, just 15 minutes long, and it's really more of an elaborate commercial for the chicken chain. But there's even a trailer that features Lopez with grayed-up hair and a version of Harland Sanders' white shirt with black tie outfit that you're sure to recognize from the chain's buckets.

According to the meaty trailer, the film features an heiress named Jessica who falls for her family's new chef, Sanders, who has "a secret recipe that's going to change the world." But her rich relatives aren't in favor of the heiress smooching it up with the help, and threaten to filet the good chef. Fowl play indeed.

A tweet promoting the movie from KFC claims, "Some folks take their secrets to the grave, but Colonel Sanders takes his to the deep fryer." That ... doesn't even make sense?

Some folks take their secrets to the grave, but Colonel Sanders takes his to the deep fryer. Tune in on 12/13 at 12pm ET/PT to watch @MarioLopezViva as the Colonel in the premiere of “A Recipe for Seduction,” a KFC and @LifetimeTV Original Mini-Movie. pic.twitter.com/IcZXMF6rwC — KFC (@kfc) December 7, 2020

Recipe for Seduction airs on Lifetime at noon PT/ET on Dec. 13. It's an original recipe for craziness, but it fits right in with a year that's seen murder hornets, mysterious monoliths, and bacon-scented face masks.