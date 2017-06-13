Mario Kart VR coming soon, but only to Tokyo arcade for now

Have you ever wanted to play Mario Kart in full 3D? Your dream may soon become a reality because it was announced Tuesday that Mario Kart Arcade VR will be coming to Bandai Namco's new VR Zone arcade in Shinjuku, Tokyo.
The game will have arcade chairs outfitted with steering wheels, motion sensing wristbands and HTC VIVE headsets. You'll be able to race around the track from your character's point of view and virtually throw shells and other powerups with an actual throwing motion.
Unfortunately, the VR version of the popular Nintendo game is only planned for a new VR Zone arcade in Shinjuku, for now, but it's reasonable to expect it will spread to other arcades and countries in the future.
E3 2017
E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, highlights the latest in interactive games for computers, consoles, handhelds and more.
